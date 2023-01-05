2023 BIG conference, farm and ranch show Jan. 10-11

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s Blackland Income Growth (BIG) Conference is scheduled for January 10-11 at the BASE at Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Boulevard in Waco.



The Blackland Income Growth Conference serves as a primer for farmers, ranchers and landowners looking to prepare as they head into a new production year, plus assists novice landowners with education and management practices, organizers said.



Blackland producers can also view the latest farm and ranch equipment during the Mid-Tex Farm and Ranch Show, which will run both days and is free to the public.



Sessions will cover beef, grain, landowner management, horticulture, forage and cotton. Don Renchie, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension program leader and coordinator for the pesticide safety education program, Bryan-College Station, will be the keynote speaker.



The cost is $25 for the January 10 sessions and includes lunch. Onsite registration starts at 8 a.m. The program begins at 8:30 a.m.



On January 11, registration for a recertification program for pesticide applicator license holders begins at 7:30 a.m., with the program beginning at 8 a.m. Cost is $65 and includes lunch.



This program will offer five CEUs to put toward recertification of a TDA pesticide license. Extension Agent Floyd Ingram of Bell County will speak on drift minimization, Extension IPM Specialist Sonja Swiger will present on managing nuisance agriculture insect pests, Steven Bardin of Texas Pro Lake Management will lead a discussion on managing ponds and lakes for fish production, Hill County Extension Agent Zach Davis will present on use of pesticide toxicants and other methods to control feral hogs and Dr. Don Renchie, state pesticide safety coordinator, will talk about general TDA laws and regulations.



RSVP is requested for this program by Wednesday, January 4 at 254-757-5180 or candace.chapman@ag.tamu.edu.



For a complete list of speakers, session topics and CEUs available, view the itinerary and detailed session information online at stephenville.tamu.edu/conference-information.