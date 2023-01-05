Orr hires chief of staff, selects capitol office

January 4, 2023



House District 13 Representative-Elect Angelia Orr has hired Jacob Reagan as her chief of staff for the 88th Legislative Session. She has also selected her Capitol office and House Chamber desk.



Reagan comes to the House District 13 office with a decade of political experience, including work in state and federal government as well as multiple political campaigns.



During the past several months, he has traveled the district with Rep.-Elect Orr meeting local elected officials and community leaders to discuss the issues facing the communities of House District 13.



“I am proud to welcome Jacob Reagan to our House District 13 family. Jacob has more than a decade of legislative and political experience, primarily on the rural issues facing districts just like ours,” said Orr.

“Jacob is building a top-notch staff at the Capitol that will focus on providing excellent constituent services and passing a legislative agenda that protects our conservative rural values.”



Reagan is a graduate of Baylor University where he served as the College Republicans president and became involved with local politics.



Upon graduation, he worked as a field representative for Governor Greg Abbott’s campaign in the Central Texas region, including much of House District 13.



He has worked in the Texas Senate and Texas House of Representatives for the past four legislative sessions, and has served as chief of staff to retiring State Representative John Cyrier of Lockhart.



Orr joined her newly elected House colleagues in Austin last month for a freshman orientation week at the Capitol.



As is tradition in the Texas House, new members drew numbers to determine their seniority going forward. Seniority numbers are used in making Capitol office selections, as well as House Chamber desk selections.

Rep.-Elect Orr drew number 14 of 24, and selected office E1.218 and desk number 95 in the House Chamber.



“I hope to see many of our House District 13 residents stopping in for a visit in our new

office,” said Orr. “Observing and participating in the Texas legislative process in person is a unique experience that I hope everyone has a chance to do one day. However, Texans anywhere can follow the process online at house.texas.gov.”



House District 13 includes Bosque, Falls, Freestone, Hill, Leon, and Limestone counties and a portion of McLennan County.



The 88th Legislative Session convenes Tuesday, January 10, 2023.