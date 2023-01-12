Hill County officials begin new terms

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

January 11, 2023

A ceremonial swearing-in ceremony was conducted for county officials at the Hill County Courthouse Tuesday morning, January 3. District Judge Lee Harris swore in elected and appointed officials, and County Judge Justin Lewis swore in the employees of the officials. Beginning new terms were Judge Harris, Judge Lewis, County Court-at-Law Judge Matt Crain, District Clerk Marchel Eubank, County Clerk Nicole Tanner, County Treasurer Rachel Parker, Precinct 2 Commissioner Larry Crumpton, Precinct 4 Commissioner Martin Lake, Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Trey Jetton, Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Shane Brassell, Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Shannon Skilling, Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Charles Jones and County Auditor Sahib Rao.