Hill County CASA plans new volunteer training January 31

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

January 12, 2023



CASA of Hill County is seeking more volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children in foster care in the county. The next CASA volunteer training is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, January 31.



“We want every child involved in the child welfare system to have an advocate by their side while they go through such an uncertain time in their lives,” said Executive Director of CASA of Hill County Adela Mason. “We are always in need of more volunteers from the community to serve these children and their families.”



CASA volunteers are specially trained and appointed by judges to advocate for a child or sibling group while they are in the foster care system.



They advocate for the child in court, school and other settings; and they get to know everyone involved in the child’s life, including their parents, foster parents, teachers, doctors, family members and others.



CASA volunteers advocate first and foremost for children to be reunified with their parents whenever safe and possible. When reunification is not an option, they may advocate for the child to live with another relative or family friend. They can also advocate for the child to be placed in an adoptive home.



In all cases, CASA volunteers are steadfast, consistent presences for the children they serve, making sure they are safe and have the resources and connections they need to grow and thrive.



Just last year, CASA advocated for 96 children in foster care in Hill County. Yet, some children still don’t have a CASA volunteer to advocate for them.



“Our mission is to serve every child in our area,” said Mason. “We never want a child to go without a CASA volunteer—that’s why we need our community’s support, and for more people to step up and make a difference.”



CASA is a national volunteer movement founded in 1977. There are more than 1,000 CASA programs nationwide and 71 CASA programs in the state of Texas.



At the local level, the CASA programs in Texas do the hands-on work of recruiting, training and supervising volunteers to speak up in court and represent the best interests of children.



To find out more about becoming a CASA volunteer or other ways to get involved, visit BecomeACASA.org or casaofhillcountytexas.org.



For more information, contact Mason at 254-283-5082.