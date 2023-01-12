Attempted burglary suspectshot at Bosque County home

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

January 11, 2023

Bosque County Sheriff Trace Hendricks reported last week that a homeowner shot an intruder during an attempted burglary on Bosque County Road 3505 near Valley Mills Tuesday, January 3.



According to reports, deputies were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. and found a man on the sidewalk in front of the residence being held at gunpoint by the homeowner. Deputies provided first aid to the suspect, who had a gunshot wound to his upper right leg.



The sheriff said that the homeowner claimed the intruder rammed his vehicle through a locked gate and aggressively attempted to break into the residence through the front door, and evidence at the scene supported his statement.



The injured suspect was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Hillcrest in Waco for treatment and then taken into custody.



William Strauser of Valley Mills was booked into the Bosque County Jail on charges of attempted burglary of a habitation, criminal mischief and criminal trespassing.



Hendricks said that deputies confirmed that the parties involved knew each other and the incident was not a random burglary attempt.