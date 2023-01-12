District games underway, boys move to 1st in district

January 12, 2023

District play is underway for the Whitney High School varsity boys and girls basketball teams, and the boys are currently undefeated and first in the district.



The team is 3-0 in district play after defeating Waco Harmony School of Innovation 111-8 in a home game played Friday night, January 6.



Earlier in the week, the Wildcats earned their second district win on the road against Clifton coming out ahead 61-55 Tuesday, January 3. They won their first district game against West prior to the holidays with a 54-29 victory at home.



The Lady ‘Cats came back from the break ready to play and are now 2-2 in district play with a 69-5 win over Waco Harmony at home Friday and a 33-28 win in Clifton Tuesday, January 3.



They lost earlier district games in December against West (51-34) and Maypearl (66-29).



The basketball teams are set to continue the district schedule by traveling to Keene Tuesday, January 10, before hosting Grandview Friday, January 13.



The remainder of the district schedule has both teams hosting Maypearl January 17, at West January 24, hosting Clifton January 27, at Waco Harmony January 31, hosting Keene February 3 (senior night) and at Grandview February 7.



The boys will wrap up the regular season with a district game in Maypearl Friday, February 10.