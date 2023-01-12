Wreaths Across America matching campaign continues

An online matching campaign for this year’s Wreaths Across America effort will end Sunday, January 15. Veterans, families and friends of veterans and others gathered to “Remember-Honor-Teach” while laying wreaths to honor veterans at Whitney Memorial Park Saturday, December 17. To order online with a credit card, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org and include TXWMPB for Whitney Memorial Park. Orders can also be placed by contacting Janice Sanders at jgsayler@yahoo.com or 817-648-9278. Pictured are members of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Fort Graham Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution placing wreaths at the cemetery.

