Candidate filing underway for May city and school elections

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

January 18, 2023



Candidate filing for May 6 city and school elections will get underway Wednesday, January 18. Locally, positions will be available in Whitney, Blum and Covington.



The City of Whitney will have the mayor’s position and two council seats on the ballot if an election is needed this year. The two-year positions are currently held by Mayor Jerry Barker and council members Jason Ince and Sam Pierce.



Filing will be at Whitney City Hall, 115 West Jefferson Avenue in Whitney, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.



Whitney ISD will have the three-year terms of Ray Mabry and previously Lyle Eubank on the school board ballot in May.



Candidate filing will be at the Whitney ISD Administration Building, 305 South San Jacinto Street, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.



The City of Blum has two-year terms open for a mayor and three council members. Those currently serving in these roles are Mayor Chryle Hackler and council members Brandon Munn, Terry Thomas and Roy Hackler.



Filing is Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until noon and 1 to 5 p.m. at Blum City Hall, located at 105 South Avenue C.



Blum ISD will have three full three-year terms available in May, currently held by James Koonsman, Steve Gant and Denver Vardeman. There is also an unexpired term continuing through 2025 on the ballot.



Filing will be at the Blum ISD Administration Office from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. weekdays.



The City of Covington will have three two-year council seats available this year. One is vacant by resignation, and the other two are currently held by Jessica Utter and Eric Welch.



Filing will be at Covington City Hall, located at 402 Gathings Drive in Covington.



Covington ISD will have two three-year school board positions available. One is currently held by Georgia Whittington, and the other is open due to a resignation.



Filing will be at Covington ISD, 501 North Main Street in Covington, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.



The last day to file for a spot in the May election is Friday, February 17.