Whitney police chief sworn in

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

January 18, 2023

Hill County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace and Municipal Judge Trey Jetton swore in Kevin Hughes to begin serving as the City of Whitney’s police chief during a special meeting of the Whitney City Council held Monday, January 9. After Chief Hughes was sworn in, Mayor Jerry Barker presented him with his badge and the keys to his vehicle. Other action taken at the special meeting included a resolution authorizing the mayor to apply for grant funds through the Texas General Land Office that would help the city update its zoning maps and ordinances, which have not been updated since the 1970s. The council also approved a change to the police department’s policies that will speed up the hiring process for police officers already working in law enforcement who hold a valid license as the city works to hire more officers.