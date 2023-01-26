Every week, teachers at Whitney Elementary School select a student from their class who exhibits outstanding Wildcat behavior in the classroom and in the school hallways. Wildcats of the Week gain certain privileges in class, such as being the teacher’s helper, being the line leader and eating lunch on Wednesdays on the stage in the Wildcat Lounge with the principal. Recent honorees pictured above are: front row- Braxtyn Mayfield, Jonatan Sanchez, Cashton Hill, Ethan Gonzalez, Carter Waits, Zak Cox and Quinn Bryant; second row- Kactus Faucell, Ekko Mitsakos, Alaziah Bullard, Silas Curry, Asher Adye and Gabriel Serven; back row- Laylah Thornton, Zayden Ratlift, Maddox Zapta, Jonathan Puga, Jase Rich and Cameron Perkins.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Like this: Like Loading... Related