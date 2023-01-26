Wildcats of the Week

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

Every week, teachers at Whitney Elementary School select a student from their class who exhibits outstanding Wildcat behavior in the classroom and in the school hallways. Wildcats of the Week gain certain privileges in class, such as being the teacher’s helper, being the line leader and eating lunch on Wednesdays on the stage in the Wildcat Lounge with the principal. Recent honorees pictured above are: front row- Braxtyn Mayfield, Jonatan Sanchez, Cashton Hill, Ethan Gonzalez, Carter Waits, Zak Cox and Quinn Bryant; second row- Kactus Faucell, Ekko Mitsakos, Alaziah Bullard, Silas Curry, Asher Adye and Gabriel Serven; back row- Laylah Thornton, Zayden Ratlift, Maddox Zapta, Jonathan Puga, Jase Rich and Cameron Perkins.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s