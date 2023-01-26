LW Chamber members elect five directors

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

January 25, 2023

The Lake Whitney Chamber of Commerce announced last week that directors have been elected to serve on the chamber’s board.



After chamber members returned their ballots, those elected included Steve Peacock of Citizens National Bank, Adam Bain of Lake Whitney State Park, Joe Marek of HILCO, Whitney ISD Superintendent John McCullough and Rudy Reyna of Build One Way.



Other members still serving as directors on the chamber board are Connie Terry, Jayson Lam, Jean Drugan, Keith Bills and Janice Sanders.



The board members beginning new terms will be introduced at the chamber’s annual awards banquet, which is scheduled for Thursday, April 13.