LW Chamber members elect five directors

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

January 25, 2023

The Lake Whitney Chamber of Commerce announced last week that directors have been elected to serve on the chamber’s board.


After chamber members returned their ballots, those elected included Steve Peacock of Citizens National Bank, Adam Bain of Lake Whitney State Park, Joe Marek of HILCO, Whitney ISD Superintendent John McCullough and Rudy Reyna of Build One Way.


Other members still serving as directors on the chamber board are Connie Terry, Jayson Lam, Jean Drugan, Keith Bills and Janice Sanders.


The board members beginning new terms will be introduced at the chamber’s annual awards banquet, which is scheduled for Thursday, April 13.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s