Lake Whitney photo exhibit opens Thursday

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

January 25, 2023



An exhibit featuring the Lake Whitney photography of Hillsboro resident Sheri Hemrick will open at the fotografías gallery in downtown Hillsboro Thursday, January 26. A Toast with the Artist event will kick off the exhibit at 5 p.m., when Hemrick will be present and attendees can enjoy wine and hors d’oeuvres.



“Around the Lake, Life and Beauty of Lake Whitney,” will be open through March 31 at the gallery, which is located within the offices of Divine Home Care Services at 127 East Elm Street in Hillsboro. It is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Hemrick studied photography through the New York Institute in Photography, graduating in 2003. Since then, she is seldom seen without a camera in her hand. She is the official photographer of Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society in Waco. Her work has been featured in multiple publications around the world.

Most of Hemrick’s photos originate within 60 miles of her home. Her family has called Hill County home since 1863.



Hemrick currently serves on the Hillsboro Main Street Board, and she is a member of Church on the Hill, where she serves as church photographer.



Her photography is on display at Overflow Coffee in Hillsboro.



Designated primarily for the promotion of photographic work by established and emerging artists, fotografías is a community space within the offices of Divine Care Services, which is an award-winning, independent home care agency.