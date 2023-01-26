Hill County Fair Queen Crowned

Juleisee Gonzales of Hillsboro was crowned Hill County Fair queen during the annual contest held at Hill College Saturday, January 14. Pictured are (l to r): front row—McKenzie Cutrer (Whitney) – princess and Miss Congeniality, Gonzales – queen and best introduction, Abbey Jo Wohleb (Whitney) – duchess; back row—Kathy Virrueta (Itasca) – Judges’ Award, Morgan Ward (Hillsboro) – top six finalist, Madeline Svacina (Abbott) – top six finalist, Lyz Poston (Hubbard) – high sales, Ashlynn Ramirez (Abbott) – honorable mention, Hannah Lewis (Hill County 4-H) – top six finalist, Madisyn Kris (Penelope) – most responsible, McKenley Roden (Aquilla) – Spirit of Hill County Award and Raley McCurdy (Aquilla) – most photogenic. Not pictured is Dakota Limbaugh (Blum).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Like this: Like Loading... Related