Efforts of local youth pay off at Hill County Fair auctions

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

February 9, 2023

Winning Creative Arts Division entries created by Hill County youth went on the auction block at the county fair Friday night, January 27. Taking top honors were: Eli Buzbee, Lakyn Kettler, Gage Fuchs, Benjamin Cockerham, Brexley Harrison, Liam Smith, Lydia Withers, Anistyn Whalen, Joshua Moore, Timothy Harman-Deal, Thanh Borden, Serenity Suter, Lacey Olalde, Reagan Volcik, Tatyanah M. Acevedo, Raley McCurdy, Briar Hykel and Lea M. Soule. Buyers of grand champion items were: Buzbee Feed & Seed, Bobcat, Citizens National Bank, Citizens State Bank, Hillsboro ISD, Abney Farms, Jana Lyndi, Poore Boys LP Gas, Dana Marshall, Bowman Environmental and Hillsboro Ford.



This year’s Hill County Fair ended with the premium livestock auction Saturday, January 28, and winning Creative Arts Division entries were auctioned the previous evening.



Keeli Peters of Whitney FFA, who was featured in last week’s edition of The Lakelander, showed the grand champion market steer. It sold for a total of $15,100 to Citizens State Bank ($1,000), Rocking W Energy Services ($2,500), Watt Wealth Management ($2,000), First National Bank of Central Texas ($1,000), Cielo Energy Consulting ($1,000), Rafael Hernandez III ($1,000), KLM Oil and Gas ($1,000), St. Peter Metal Works ($500), Salt & Light Church ($500), Ronnie Eason Consulting ($500), ICE Construction ($300), Dap Consulting ($200), WMD Consulting ($2,000), Scott Estill ($200), Poore Family Feed ($300), Hill County Farm Bureau ($500), Rockin R Cattle ($300) and Hilco United ($300).

River Hoffman of Whitney 4-H showed the reserve champion medium weight market goat, which sold for $2,000 to Citizens State Bank.



Jocelyn Kolar of Abbott FFA had the grand champion medium wool market lamb, which sold for $6,000 to Abbott Ag Boosters, Ag Texas Farm Credit and Pustejovsky and Marak Farms.



Calan Pruitt of Abbott FFA had the grand champion heavy weight market goat, which sold for $6,500 to Mike Terry Auto Group.



McKenley Roden of Aquilla 4-H showed the grand champion heavy weight market swine, and the buyer was H&H Trees for $15,000.



Sayre Hutchinson of Penelope FFA won grand champion in the broilers category, and the buyer was Sykora Ford for $3,000.



Kynlee Peavy of Hillsboro FFA had the grand champion meat pen rabbits, which sold to Schulze Insurance and Symank Energy for $7,000.



Livestock Division Reserve Grand Champions



Preston Pustejovsky of Abbott FFA showed the reserve champion steer, which sold for $9,500 to Sykora Ford.



Jocelyn Kolar of Abbott FFA had the reserve champion medium wool market lamb, which sold for $4,000 to Abbott Ag Boosters.



River Hoffman of Whitney 4-H showed the reserve champion medium weight market goat, which sold for $2,000 to Citizens State Bank.



Listen Machac of Abbott FFA had the reserve champion lightweight market swine, and it sold for $4,500 to Abbott Ag Boosters, Pustejovsky and Marak Farms and Farmers Gin and Grain.



Hannah Lewis of Aquilla 4-H had the reserve champion broilers, and the buyer was Mike Terry Auto Group for $3,000.



Bryder Buzbee, representing Hill County 4-H Shooting Sports, showed the reserve champion meat pen rabbits, which sold to Hillsboro Ford for $4,500.

Hannah Lewis of Aquilla 4-H had the reserve champion in the broilers category, and the buyer was Mike Terry Auto Group for $3,000.



Creative Arts Grand Champions & Buyers



Eli Buzbee, Aquilla ISD, bars, $1,200 to Buzbee Feed & Seed



Lakyn Kettler, First Baptist Christian School, crayon (freehand), $1,600 to Bobcat



Gage Fuchs, Abbott ISD, animal (s), $800 to Citizens National Bank



Benjamin Cockerham, Itasca ISD, recycled items, $500 to Citizens State Bank



Brexley Harrison, Aquilla ISD, muffins (any type), $500 to Citizens State Bank



Liam Smith, Hillsboro ISD, paint, $700 to Hillsboro ISD



Lydia Withers, Whitney ISD, still life $700 to Abney Farms



Anistyn Whalen, Bynum ISD, Metal craft, $1,400 to Jana Lyndi



Joshua Moore, Hillsboro ISD, pies, $500 to Jana Lyndi



Timothy Harman-Deal, Penelope ISD, scene/landscape oil/acrylic $500 to Poore Boys LP Gas



Thanh Borden, Hillsboro ISD, black & white/sepia, $600 to Dana Marshall



Serenity Suter, Covington ISD, metal crafts, $500 to Bowman Environmental



Lacey Olalde, home school, clothing/fabric items (handmade/sewn), $500 to Hillsboro Ford



Reagan Volcik, Hillsboro ISD, decorated cakes, $600 to Dana Marshall



Tatyanah M Acevedo, Bynum ISD, still life pencil/marker, $700 to Poore Boys LP Gas



Raley McCurdy, Aquilla ISD, buildings/structures, $900 to Hillsboro Ford



Briar Hykel, Abbott ISD, leather craft, $900 to Citizens State Bank



Lea M Soule, home school, stuffed articles/pillows, $600 to Poore Boys LP Gas



Creative Arts Division Reserve Grand Champions



Caden Pruitt, Abbott ISD, loaf bread (any type), $600 to Lone Star Cowboy Church



Matylda Whalen, Bynum ISD, water color, $1,200 to David Ivy



Aidan Bowman, Hillsboro ISD, nature/scene/landscape, $500 to Bowman Environmental



Stetson Fox, Aquilla ISD, models (all pieces must be glued), $650 to Alisha Kaddatz



Camille Rogers, Hillsboro ISD, cookies $1,600 to Rogers Farms



Joe Ellis, West ISD, string art, $1,000 to Reggie Whalen



Kenzie Kunkel, Malone ISD, clothing/fabric items (handmade/sewn), $700 to Hillsboro Ford



Kate Pederson, Hillsboro ISD, all other candy including cake/cookie balls, $1,000 to Hillsboro Sand and Gravel



Melanie Farr, Aquilla ISD, portraits/people pencil/marker, $400 to Hill Regional Hospital



Kimber R. Barnes, Hillsboro ISD, scene/landscape, $1,100 to Abney Farms



Mindy Chasteen, Hubbard ISD, loaf bread, $500 to Hill County Farm Bureau Insurance



Cash Stanford, Aquilla ISD, still life water color/pastel, $500 to Citizens State Bank



Gunner Garon, Hillsboro ISD, black and white/special $1,000 to Poore Boys LP Gas



Colt W. Rhea, Itasca ISD, wood items decorated (ready made), $600 to Bowman Environmental



McKenley B. Roden, Aquilla ISD, quilts, $800 to Hillsboro Ford



Cutter Cox, Itasca ISD, stuffed article, $1,000 to Bowman Environmental