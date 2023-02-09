New agent joins team at Sauer & Associates

Advertisement written by Ellie Mahan

February 9, 2023

Business Review

Hunter Brooks is pictured with fiancé Cloey Edwards

Sauer & Associates Real Estate, owned by Paul and Gretchen Sauer and established in June 2012, would like to introduce a new real estate agent, Hunter Brooks of Brooks Masonry.



Brooks graduated with honors from Texas Tech University as well as Whitney High School.



Brooks, who has owned and operated Brooks Masonry for the last three years, is a lifelong resident of the Lake Whitney area. Brooks hopes to help the residents of Hill, Bosque and surrounding counties find their dream home or sell their current home.



In addition to his job as a real estate agent, Brooks will continue his ownership of his masonry construction company. He plans to use his varied job experience to make him a more well-rounded real estate agent. Brooks said, “This gives me a better insight into any potential problems or inquiries you might have.”



Brooks now offers a variety of specialty services, including real estate sales, masonry work, chimney cleaning and masonry repair. He is looking forward to expanding his current business relationships and forming new ones throughout the community.



When he is not at work, Brooks enjoys spending time with his soon-to-be wife, Cloey Edwards.



Brooks will be in the office of Sauer & Associates Real Estate on Fridays. He will also be available by phone call Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Reach out to Brooks today by calling his business phone number: 254-266-4832. Clients can also email him at hbrooks907@gmail.com



For more information about Hunter Brooks, the newest team member of Sauer & Associates Real Estate, visit the websites sauerrealestate.com or brooksmasonry.net.



Sauer & Associates Real Estate is located at 600 South Bosque Street, next to El Primo Taqueria in Whitney.

