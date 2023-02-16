Whitney Ridge to celebrate grand opening in March

Business Review

February 15, 2023

Whitney Ridge Marina and RV Resort offers breathtaking views.

Whitney Ridge Marina and RV Resort, located at 167 County Road 1710 in Clifton, plans to open its doors to the public Wednesday, March 1.



Gerry McDowell, owner and managing partner of Whitney Ridge, bought the marina in November of 2021.

Ever since then, McDowell, Managing Partner Blake Howard, and their team have been working steadily to transform what was formerly known as Uncle Gus’ Marina into a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility.



McDowell said, “Everything is new and improved. There has been a total remodel of all of our cabins, new paved streets, brand-new marina, marina slips, a ship store with fuel and services and renovated boat ramps. We have two reunion halls that have been totally renovated, two swimming pools…” Whitney Ridge has 95 RV slips available for rent, an increase from the 30 slips that were previously for rent.



Whitney Ridge will offer boat slips, boat services and boat sales, with Sweetwater Pontoon boats and Hurricane boats available. “We are going to service all boats from 1970 to 2023. We service all boats, no matter the age,” McDowell said. The facility has three public boat ramps that will be ready for public use starting Wednesday, March 15.



In addition to boat sales and services, Whitney Ridge will sell and service Coleman ATVs, golf carts, side-by-sides, mini bikes and scooters. Other recreational items such as boats, paddleboards, kayaks, canoes and 4-wheelers will also be accessible for rent. After creating lifelong memories at the marina and resort, lake lovers can commemorate their experience by purchasing Whitney Ridge shirts, hats and other merchandise at the resort’s gift shop.



To celebrate its grand opening, Whitney Ridge Marina and RV Resort will host a party that is free to the community Saturday, April 15. Bands will be performing live all day in honor of the occasion. Attendees will enjoy free food, drinks and music throughout the day.



McDowell and Howard look forward to putting on more events under Whitney Ridge’s newly built covered pavilion, which seats up to 500 people. They hope to hold fishing tournaments, cook-offs, music festivals and any other events that have the potential to both draw visitors to the Lake Whitney area and bring Whitney area community members together.



McDowell has always been attracted to recreation-based businesses. He gained his foundation of outdoor recreation knowledge when he managed a golf course in the Abilene area for 25 years.



McDowell noticed that the pandemic caused a rise in public interest in outdoor activities and boat purchases. With an awareness of the increasing popularity of lake recreation, McDowell was motivated to purchase the marina and resort. He saw the purchase of Whitney Ridge as the perfect opportunity to follow his passion and utilize his skills. His experience in the golf industry gave him an attention to detail that is helping him bring his vision for Whitney Ridge Marina and RV Resort to life.



For more information about Whitney Ridge Marina and RV Resort, visit whitneyridgere sort.com. Those interested can also follow the Whitney Ridge Resort Facebook page for the latest updates about the facility.



Whitney Ridge will be open 7 days a week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Contact Barbie Finstead, business manager, with any inquiries. Finstead can be reached at 254-640-8798 or barbie@whitneyridgeresort.com.

