Wildcats and Lady Cougars are district champs

The Whitney High School varsity boys basketball team (10-2) sealed the district championship with a 67-66 win over Grandview Tuesday, February 7. Pictured are (l to r): Duan Johnson, Marcus Wilson, Jairdyn Anderson, Tristan Wilson, Eli Headley, Cade Baker, Colby Estill, Weazle Johnson, Mason Seely, Trey Haynes, Jordan Johnson. Pictured with the basketball players are coaches Joe O'Hearn, Randy Loggins and Joe Williams. Playoffs are set to start next week, and game information was unavailable as of press time. The Aquilla High School varsity Lady Cougars basketball team won their district championship last week with a 10-0 record. The undefeated team was set to take on Penelope in the bi-district round of the playoffs Monday, February 13. The results were unavailable as of The Lakelander's press time. Pictured (l to r) are: front row – Addison Harwell, Kassidee Willbanks, Ava Harwell, Harper Hammonds, Lily Warren; back row – McKenley Roden, Sadie Wilson, Chyenne Allen, Makayla Bowman, Abigail Huffhines, Morgan Gerik. Not pictured is team member Raley McCurdy. The girls' head coach is Alix Humphries, Payton Casarez is assistant coach, and Hannah Lewis is the team's manager.