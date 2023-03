March 1, 2023

The Whitney High School varsity boys basketball team ended their season as bi-district champions after defeating Mildred 78-64 Monday, February 20. The Wildcats exited the playoffs in the area round Friday, February 24, after a 71-64 loss to Franklin. The team entered the playoffs as the 3A Region III District 17 champions. The Wildcats are pictured celebrating last week’s victory over Mildred. Amanda West photo.