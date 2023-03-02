Candidates file for spots in Covington and Blum

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

March 1, 2023

Elections will be needed in both Covington and Blum after the filing period for the May election date came to a close recently.



The City of Covington will need an election to fill three seats on its council. Marcos Soto (seat one) and Garrett Woodlee (seat 5) were uncontested. Incumbent Jessica Utter will seek seat three and will be challenged by April Bradshaw.



Covington ISD will not need an election. Incumbent Georgia Whittington filed to keep a seat on the board, and J.D. Kaye filed for an open position on the board.



The City of Blum will need an election to select a mayor, but council members were unopposed. Mayor Chryle Hackler will be challenged by Matthew Cisneros, and Brandon Munn and Terry Thomas filed to keep serving on the council.



Blum ISD will hold an election after five individuals filed for three spots on the school board. Incumbents James Koonsman, Steve Gant and Denver Vardeman are seeking re-election, and Ernest Clark and Charles Whitfill are also running for a board seat. Steve Stone also filed to fill an unexpired term on the board.



As reported last week, both the City of Whitney and Whitney Independent School District will need elections.

Whitney Mayor Jerry Barker filed to keep his seat, and he will be challenged by Janice Sanders. Council members Sam Pierce and Jason Ince were the only candidates to file for their positions and will be unchallenged.



Whitney ISD has three candidates seeking two available school board spots. A.J. Morino, who was recently appointed to fill Lyle Eubank’s unexpired term, filed to continue serving, and Nicole Corson and Larry Farmer also filed as candidates.