WIS, WMS release A Honor Roll

March 1, 2023

Whitney Intermediate School and Whitney Middle School recently released lists of students who earned all A’s for the fourth six weeks.



Whitney Intermediate School students who made the A Honor Roll include: third grade- Madlyn Abrego, Kaylynn Burrows, Gracin Halbert, Houston Hill, Perseus Johnson, Jameson Jones, Gage Motley, Serenity Nors, Daniel Ormonde-Rodriquez, Adaline Schifferns, Cayle Seale, Fabian Soto, Kendall Taylor and Abril Zermeno;



fourth grade- Lily Baker, Addyson Clark, Bailey Griffith, Adyson Gutierrez, Hunter Hoffman, Conner Hunt, Trace McVeigh, Natalee Payne, Gannon Peacock, Parker Pratka, Colton Shows, Sebastian Sleezer-Robinson, Matthew Tucker, Braylen Tuner, Chase Waddell, Lincoln Wagner and Gunter Ward;



fifth grade- Mia Abrego, Atlis Arriaga, Kaylee Brown, Maddison Brown, Brynn Clowdus, Tristan Crocker, Charlotte Curtis, Mauricio Delgado, Casen Emery, Kason Henderson, Savannah Hill, Savanna Jennings, Logan Lewis, Alexa Noaker, Taylor Ray, Carson Risse-Webb, Aislyn Rodgers, Emily Rogers, Carter Scott, Oliver Taylor, Kutter Turman and Elise Ward.



Whitney Middle School students who made the A Honor Roll for the fourth six weeks include: sixth grade- Bentley Brisco, Addysen Girsh, River Hoffman, Dessie Landrum, McKenna Martin, Jaime Lynn Martinez, Jaxon Martinez, Jodi Neff, Libby Pruner, Boston Rogers, Kamila Romero, Dylan Smith, Madison Tucker, Katherine Will and Teagan Yeager;



seventh grade- Tyler Griffin, Adan Alejandro, Madison Barnett, Steven Brand, Kenna Claridy, Jaeda Fulfer, Casen Gilbert, Allie Griffin, John Ingram, Ty’Asia Ledbetter, Jade Maldonado, Aaron Sanchez and Allie Tolliver;



eighth grade- Peyton Brown, Marshall Buzan, Keegan Estill, Baylee Glass, Brylee Glass, Kobe Haynes, Kade McFadden, Colt Poore, Claire Schneider, Reed Schneider, Jacob Smith, Kambree Ward, Brynlie Whitehead, Kaedynce Wooten and Luis Zermeno.



Congratulations to all of the studious pupils who achieved A-Honor-Roll status for the fourth six weeks.