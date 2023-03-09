Powerlifters qualify for state

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Sports

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

March 8, 2023

The Whitney High School girls powerlifting team competed in the regional meet Saturday, March 4, in Dublin and two girls will be advancing to state. Bayley Brisco (right) advanced after earning second in her weight division with a total of 755 pounds lifted. Lillian Dunn (left) will advance as an alternate after a third-place finish in her division and a total of 685 pounds lifted. Other regional qualifiers were: Amelia Franklin, Jasmyne Britain, Rylann Hensley, Allyson Willis, Kyla Sneed, Caroline Scarborough, Emma Couch, alternate Amy Villereal and manager Karley Tucker. The state meet will be held in Frisco Thursday, March 16.

