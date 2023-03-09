FFA Day at Texas State Capitol

Reporter: Ellie Mahan

March 8, 2023

Members of the Whitney Future Farmers of America (FFA) officer team recently traveled to Austin for Texas FFA Day at The Capitol and a Texas FFA LEAD (Leadership, Education, Advocacy, Development) program. Students were able to hear from a variety of leaders, including Jordan Hale, deputy chief of staff for Governor Greg Abbott. They also heard from influential people in the agriculture industry. Students learned about the legislative process and how to make a difference by being a part of it. Whitney FFA officers also toured the Texas Department of Agriculture offices in the capitol building.