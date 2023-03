March 9, 2023

Whitney High School basketball player Cade Baker (right) is pictured with Tristen Wilson (left), after Baker was awarded District MVP and Wilson was awarded 6th Man of The Year honors. Head Coach Joe O’Hearn also earned top recognition as coach of the year when all-district honors were announced. Other Wildcats honored were: first team all-district—Marcus Wilson and Jairdyn Anderson; second team all-district—Eli Headley, Colby Estill and Trey Haynes.