Scammers target area using Hill County numbers

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

March 15, 2023

Hill County Judge Justin Lewis announced Friday, March 10, that scammers have been making calls from numbers that show up as Hill County Courthouse office numbers.



Residents have reported receiving threatening calls from numbers that appear to be from an official county office, such as the county judge’s office.



The judge said that the county will never call and ask for credit card information over the phone or call and threaten to make an arrest.



The Federal Communications Commission refers to these incidents as “spoofing”—when a caller deliberately falsifies the information transmitted to your caller ID display to disguise their identity.



Scammers often use “neighbor spoofing” so it appears that an incoming call is coming from a local number that you trust. If you answer, they try to steal your money or valuable personal information.



“If you receive calls of this nature, please hang up on that person and disregard their threats,” Judge Lewis said.