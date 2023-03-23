Boat accident claims life of local resident

March 22, 2023



Two Whitney residents were involved in a boat crash Monday, March 13, that resulted in the death of one individual.



The Lakelander was withholding the name of the victim at press time over the weekend pending an official release from authorities.



According to reports, the accident occurred on the Brazos River in the Spring Creek area, where the Brazos Point Fire Department navigated difficult terrain to free the two young men from the crash site and up the cliffs so they could be transported for treatment.



One of the occupants of the boat later died from his injuries.



Other agencies responding to the scene included North Bosque EMS, Bosque Valley First Responders, Bosque County Sheriff’s Office and game wardens from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.