Hill County Day In Austin

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

March 22, 2023

Hill County residents traveled to Austin Thursday, March 16, as both the state House of Representatives and Senate passed resolutions observing Hill County Day at the State Capitol. Representative Angelia Orr of Itasca and Senator Brian Birdwell each personally welcomed their Hill County constituents to Austin, and the group heard presentations from representatives of the Comptroller of Public Accounts, Secretary of State, Texas Parks and Wildlife and Texas Farm Bureau. Senator Birdwell (front, second from right) greeted members of the Hill County group after presenting the resolution in the Senate. Sen. Birdwell said that the citizens of Hill County have done much to contribute to the growth and prosperity of Texas, and it is fitting that the county and its residents receive special recognition. Rep. Orr read a similar resolution from the House floor. Orr said that Hill County is changing with the times while maintaining its friendliness and charm, and it continues to cultivate the qualities that have long made it an outstanding place to live, work and raise a family. Trip sponsors and area chambers of commerce made the trip possible.