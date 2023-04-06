Hill County Extension Office opens new location Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News April 6, 2023 The Hill County AgriLife Extension Office officially opened Friday, March 24, in its new location, 213 Stadium Drive in Hillsboro. The Extension Office offers a variety of services and programs, ranging from 4-H to cooking classes, and the new building and location will allow these programs to expand. The building contains five offices, a kitchen area, a conference room that can hold up to 72 people to be used for internal events and meetings, and a secure garage for working on projects and research. Construction on the new building started in February 2022. Pictured above (l to r) are Zach Davis, Hill County Extension agent – ag and natural resources, Angie Nors, Hill County Extension agent – 4-H, Rachel Esquivel, Hill County Extension agent – family and community health and Tyler Mays, Extension agent for Hill County and McLennan County- integrated pest management. For more information about the programs that Hill County AgriLife Extension Office offers, call 254-582-4022.Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related