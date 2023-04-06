Voter registration deadline Thursday for May elections

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

April 6, 2023

Texas law requires new voters to register by the 30th day before an election, and the voter registration deadline for the May 6 election date is Thursday, April 6.



Those who are not currently registered to vote and would like to cast a ballot in a local city or school election must register by the deadline.

To register to vote in Texas, complete a voter registration application and return it to the county election office.



Applications may be completed using the Texas Secretary of State’s online application, which then must be printed, signed and mailed or delivered directly to the Hill County Elections Administration Office.



Printed applications are also available from the local elections office and may also be requested by mail from the Secretary of State’s office.



Locally, both city and school elections will be held in Whitney and Blum, and Covington will hold a city election.



You are eligible to register to vote if:

• you are a United States citizen;

• you are a resident of the county where you submit the application;

• you are at least 17 years and 10 months old on the date your voter registration application is submitted, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day.

• you are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation and parole); and

• you have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

For more information, visit votetexas.gov or call Hill County Elections Administration at 254-582-4072.

The early voting period for May elections is scheduled to run from Monday, April 24, through Tuesday, May 2.