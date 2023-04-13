Candidate announcement: Larry Farmer to seek a seat on Whitney ISD Board of Trustees

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

April 13, 2023

Larry Farmer



Larry Farmer has announced his candidacy for the Whitney Independent School District Board of Trustees. Farmer is an active community servant with a background in law enforcement.



Farmer spent 19 years in law enforcement, with 14 of those as a sheriff’s deputy. He also served as a behavioral officer at the Texas State School For Youth, Waco Campus focusing on skills for redirecting and mentoring troubled youth. He has three computer degrees from TSTC and McLennan Community College in Waco in addition to his law enforcement training, which included serving as a member of the McLennan County SWAT team.



Farmer has also officiated high school and college sports for 16 years, including softball, football and basketball. He has participated in Bosque Valley Football Chapter, Waco Basketball Officials Association, ASA Softball, Lady Bears Softball, U.S. Softball Association and has served as supervisor of officials for the Fort Worth to Waco District.



“My years in law enforcement have given me insight and training in working with troubled youth. Coaching and officiating have given me opportunities to encourage young people to pursue their goals,” he said.



He added: “Since I am retired, I have time to dedicate to this position. I look forward to working with other board members, staff, parents and the community. I would appreciate input I could be given from any and all residents who are interested in enhancing or offering new creative ideas for the education of our most valuable assets, our children.”



Farmer’s community service includes delivering food to the elderly and disabled, working with the ministerial alliance, facilitating rides to medical visits/pharmacies, volunteering at Whitney Elementary as needed, and he is a former volunteer firefighter.



Farmer said that he thanks voters for considering him for the Whitney school board.



