Businesses reminded about April tax rendition deadline

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

April 13, 2023

The Texas comptroller’s office is reminding business owners that for many property types, Monday, April 17 is the deadline to file property tax renditions with their county appraisal districts. Different deadlines apply for certain regulated property.



The deadline is usually April 15, but it is extended to the next Monday since the 15th falls on a Saturday.

A rendition is a list of the taxable inventory, furniture and fixtures, machinery, equipment and other property owned or managed as of January 1 each year.



The local appraisal district may use the information to set property values.



A rendition allows property owners to record their opinion of their property’s value and ensures that the appraisal district notifies property owners before changing a recorded value. Exempt property, such as church property and equipment used for farming, is not subject to rendition.



Rendition forms and decreased value report forms are available from county appraisal district offices statewide and can be downloaded at the comptroller’s property tax forms page at comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/property-tax/forms/.



For more information about property renditions, deadlines, deadline extensions, penalties and rendition forms, taxpayers may contact the Comptroller’s Property Tax Assistance Division at 800-252-9121 (press 2).

For local assistance, contact the Hill County Appraisal District at 254-687-0656.