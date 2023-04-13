Covington man dies in crash involving motorcycle, SUV

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

April 13, 2023

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash that occurred in Covington Saturday, April 1.



According to Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Sergeant Ryan Howard, DPS troopers responded to the scene on SH-171 in Covington at approximately 11:30 p.m.



“For an unknown reason, a Jeep Wrangler traveling southbound drove onto the northbound lanes and crashed into a Harley-Davidson motorcycle,” Sgt. Howard reported.



The motorcyclist, Chad Brooks, 43, of Covington, was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, where he was later pronounced dead.



The driver of the Jeep was transported to Texas Health Hospital in Fort Worth to be treated for a possible injury and to undergo an alcohol evaluation.



Sergeant Howard said that the investigation is active and ongoing.