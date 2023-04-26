Early voting underway this week for cities, schools

April 26, 2023

Early voting began Monday, April 24, as schools and cities in the area plan elections for the Saturday, May 6, uniform election date.

Both the City of Whitney and Whitney Independent School District will need elections. Whitney Mayor Jerry Barker filed to keep his seat, and he will be challenged by Janice Sanders.

Council members Sam Pierce and Jason Ince were the only candidates to file for their positions and will be unchallenged.

Whitney ISD has three candidates seeking two available school board spots. A.J. Marino, who was recently appointed to fill Lyle Eubank’s unexpired term, filed to continue serving, and Nicole Corson and Larry Farmer also filed as candidates.

Early voting will be held at the Whitney ISD Administration Building Board Room, located at 305 South San Jacinto Street, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, April 28. Early voting will also be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, May 1, and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.Tuesday, May 2 and Wednesday, May 3. Election day voting will be in the same location from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The City of Covington will need an election to fill a seat on its council. Marcos Soto (seat one) and Garrett Woodlee (seat 5) were uncontested. Incumbent Jessica Utter will seek seat three and will be challenged by April Bradshaw.

Covington ISD will not need an election. Incumbent Georgia Whittington filed to keep a seat on the board, and J.D. Kaye filed for an open position on the board.

Early voting will be at the Covington Church of Christ Annex, located at 116 North Barron Street, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 24, through Friday, April 28, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, May 1, and Tuesday, May 2. Election day voting will be in the same location from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The City of Blum will need an election to select a mayor, but council members were unopposed. Mayor Chryle Hackler will be challenged by Matthew Cisneros, and Brandon Munn and Terry Thomas filed to keep serving on the council.

Blum ISD will hold an election after five individuals filed for three spots on the school board. Incumbents James Koonsman, Steve Gant and Denver Vardeman are seeking re-election, and Ernest Clark and Charles Whitfill are also running for a board seat. Steve Stone also filed to fill an unexpired term on the board.

Early voting will be in the Blum ISD Administration Office, located at 310 South Avenue F, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays from Monday, April 24, through Tuesday, May 2.

Election day voting in Blum will be at the Blum Community Center, located at 105 Avenue C, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Voters are reminded that under Texas law, those who possess one of the seven acceptable forms of photo ID must present that ID at the polls when voting in person.

Voters who do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain one of the seven approved forms of photo ID may fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at the polls and present an alternative form of ID, such as a utility bill, bank statement, government check, or a voter registration certificate.

For more information about voting in Texas, visit www.votetexas.gov.