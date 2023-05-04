Wildcat sports update

May 3, 2023

Several Whitney High School athletes are headed to state after competing at the Region III 3A Track and Field Championship in Hewitt April 28-29. Boys advancing to the state meet pictured (l-r) are regional long jump champion Jordan Johnson and the 400m relay champion team of Jairdyn Anderson, Tristen Wilson, Marcus Wilson and Duan Johnson. Marcus Wilson also qualified in the 300m hurdles. Jaycee Green, below, will be representing Whitney as the Region III 3A champion in shot put. The State Track and Field Championship will be held at Mike Myers Stadium in Austin Thursday, May 11.

WHS baseball team prepares for playoffs

The Whitney High School varsity baseball team finished the regular season with a 12-12-1 record and a 4-6 district record for a fourth-place finish. The Wildcats will begin their playoff push in the bi-district round with a best-of-three series. As of press time, the first game in the series was set for 7 p.m. Friday, May 5, in Malakoff. The series was set to move to Whitney for a double header Saturday, May 6, with game two starting at 2 p.m. Game three, if necessary, will be 30 minutes after game two. Ticket prices will be $5 for adults and $3 for students, with district passes being accepted. The Wildcats have been led offensively by seniors Cade Baker and Kannon Watson. As a team, Whitney has stolen 102 bases for the season, while only being thrown out 14 times. Head Coach Michael Villarreal said, “This year’s team has some youth to it, which bodes well for the future. For the immediate grind, junior Layton Rocha has stepped up after some injuries to play a solid outfield. A slew of sophomores have seen their share of action: Dalton Neagle, Gunner Peacock, Mason Seely, Cooper Haygood and Cade Haygood. Cohen Aguirre, Hagan Landrum, along with juniors Josh Gomez and Peyton Gauer have also seen action.” On the mound, the team is led by senior Colby Estill, who has a 5-4 record and a 2.43 ERA. Kaden Auten, Mason Seely, Cooper Haygood, Josh Gomez, Peyton Gauer and Colson Pruner have all seen mound time throughout the year as well. Team members and coaches pictured are (l to r): front row – Coach Villarreal, Landrum, Estill, Kannon Watson, Damarion Johnson, Neagle, Gauer, Cade Haygood, Layton Rocha, Auten and Coach Randy Loggins; back row – Zachary Watson, Seely, Pruner, Haygood, Baker, Aguirre, Gomez, Peacock, Eli Headley, Anderson Franklin and Coach Dillon Hightower.

Lady ‘Cats wrap up season with playoff appearance

The Whitney High School varsity softball team wrapped up the season after facing Malakoff in a bi-district matchup last week. The Lady ‘Cats ended the regular season fourth in district to secure a playoff spot and played hard against undefeated Malakoff, a team that entered the playoffs ranked first in its district. Malakoff advanced after defeating Whitney in two games (7-1 and 9-3) last weekend. Pictured are (l to r): front row – #10 Gloria Mancha, #1 Sandra Contreras, #55 Jillian Milam; middle row – #11 Trevyn Booth, #15 Danielle Page, #6 Belle Gomez, #21 Caroline Scarborough; back row – Coach Amber Fuchs, Coach Chelsea Fulfer, #5 Caitlin Poore, #8 Chloe Martin, #12 Bayley Brisco, #14 Jaycee Green, #13 Lillian Dunn, #9 Shaela Smith, #3 Ariana Espino, Coach Joey O’Hearn. Jennifer Gauer photo