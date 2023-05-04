Election Saturday for City of Whitney, Whitney ISD

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

May 3, 2023

Whitney voters will decide their next mayor and two school board seats in an election scheduled for Saturday, May 6. Voters in Covington and Blum will also have decisions to make on election day.



For Whitney city and school voters, election day voting will be conducted from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday at the Whitney ISD Administration Building Board Room, located at 305 South San Jacinto Street.



For those who prefer to vote ahead of election day, early voting is scheduled in the same location Tuesday, May 2, and Wednesday, May 3, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.



City voters will choose between Jerry Barker or Janice Sanders for mayor.



Barker has been serving as mayor since he was appointed by the City Council in July of last year, after Brad Slaten resigned while Barker was a council member serving as mayor pro tem.



Sanders, who serves as executive director of the Lake Whitney Chamber of Commerce, is challenging him for the seat.



Whitney ISD has three candidates seeking two available school board spots. A.J. Marino, who was recently appointed to fill Lyle Eubank’s unexpired term, filed to continue serving, and Nicole Corson and Larry Farmer also filed as candidates.



The City of Covington will fill a City Council seat with incumbent Jessica Utter and April Bradshaw seeking seat three.



Election day voting will be at the Covington Church of Christ Annex, located at 116 North Barron Street, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.



The City of Blum will need an election to select a mayor, as incumbent Chryle Hackler will be challenged by Matthew Cisneros.



Blum ISD will hold an election after five individuals filed for three spots on the school board. Incumbents James Koonsman, Steve Gant and Denver Vardeman are seeking re-election, and Ernest Clark and Charles Whitfill are also running for a board seat. Steve Stone also filed to fill an unexpired term on the board.



Election day voting in Blum will be at the Blum Community Center, located at 105 Avenue C, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.



See next week’s edition of The Lakelander for election results, or follow us on Facebook for election night updates.