FFA Wildlife team members compete at state level

May 10, 2023

Seven Whitney FFA students recently competed in the state wildlife contest in Amarillo, with one team competing in the 4-H division and one team competing in the FFA division. Both advanced from the regional contest. The 4-H team placed second at regionals and was one of eight teams statewide that advanced to the state level. Peyton Gauer placed fifth high individual; Daniel Vowell placed seventh high individual; Colson Pruner placed 10th high individual. The FFA team placed sixth at regionals, and was one of 60 teams from across the state to earn their way to the state contest. Canyon Massengale was the 10th high individual. This is the first time that both teams from Whitney advanced in the same year. Pictured are Canyon Massengale, Daniel Vowell, Cooper Coffelt, Peyton Gauer, Wes Gatlin, Braden Wohleb and Colson Pruner. Photo by Jennifer Gauer