Class of ’23 to graduate at Wildcat Stadium Friday

May 24, 2023

Canyon Massengale Valedictorian

Daisy Baker Salutatorian





The Whitney High School Class of 2023 will graduate at 7 p.m. Friday night, May 26, at Wildcat Stadium in Whitney.



Valedictorian of this year’s senior class is Canyon Gene Massengale, the son of Jason and Maggi Massengale of Morgan.



Massengale will attend Texas Tech University and major in pre-med biology at the Texas Tech Honors College. He plans to become an orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine.



In high school, he has been active in varsity football and track all four years, a member of Whitney FFA for four years and in the Wildcat marching band for two years. He has also been a member of the National Honor Society and Fellowship of Christian Athletes while in high school.



Some of his high school honors include all-district football recognition three times and all-state football recognition twice, academic all-state recognition in football twice, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Go Texan Scholar and Texas Tech Presidential Merit Scholar. He was also voted vice president of the National Honor Society and has served as an FFA officer.



The valedictorian’s advice for incoming seniors next year is: “There are going to be days that are good, days that are bad, and days that are terrible. You just have to weather the storm and remember to never give up. Always remember to pick others up instead of putting them down, because you never know what someone else is going through. I wish all of you the best of luck, and don’t forget to have fun.”



This year’s salutatorian is Daisy Marie Baker, the child of Tim and Laura Baker of Whitney, who will attend the University of Texas at Arlington to study interior design and architecture with the goal of a career in art and design.



Baker was a member of the Whitney High School Color Guard during senior year and has taken 30 hours of dual-credit college courses while in high school.



Baker’s advice for next year’s senior class is: “Stay on top of your work and take responsibility, but be sure to de-stress and have fun.”



Other honor graduates this year include:

Evelyn Daneli Figueroa Martinez, parents/guardians: Yazmin Martinez and Isidro Figueroa of Whitney, plans to attend University of Texas at Austin to pursue a degree in nursing and be an advocate for a disadvantaged demographic, serving those within her inherited culture as well as her adopted one

Brandon Glenn Crawford, parents/guardians: Lisa Kindle of Whitney, plans to attend Texas Tech and pursue a business degree with a concentration in financing, obtain a real estate license while in college and work as a financial analyst with the hopes of opening a real estate business

Kacie Davis, parents/guardians: David and Kellie Davis of Whitney, plans to attend Hill College to earn a degree in nursing and become an emergency room nurse

Paulina Delgado, parents/guardians: Juan and Esthela Delgado of Whitney, plans to attend the University of Texas at Austin and pursue a degree in business, majoring in business with a minor in finance

Colby Estill, parents/guardians: Scott and Mindy Estill of Whitney, plans to major in construction science at Texas A&M University

Antwone Romero, parents/guardians: Ricardo Romero and Mariana Becerril of Whitney, plans to attend Texas A&M University and major in architecture and construction management

Lilly Cundiff, parents/guardians: Don Cundiff and Yolanda Jones of Whitney, plans to pursue a college education and a career path aligned with her interests, which include data analysis, finance and problem solving