Lake Whitney Public Library schedules summer events

Reporter: Elie Mahan

June 1, 2023

Lake Whitney Public Library has planned summer reading programs and other summer events at the library, located at 602 East Jefferson Avenue in Whitney.



Summer reading events will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursdays, June 8 through July 20, except July 6.



Thursday, June 8, the Lake Whitney Public Library will host “Cool School with Ms. Maria.” The program “All Together Now” will invite the audience to sing, dance, enjoy puppetry and explore their individuality. The program encourages children to come celebrate their differences together.



Thursday, June 15, Hill County Agrilife Extension representatives will teach children how to create new recipes at home and learn to choose healthy snack choices.



Thursday, June 22, the Corps of Engineers will allow children to explore a boat and teach children how to stay safe while swimming at Lake Whitney. The Corps will also teach fishing techniques.



Thursday, June 29, a speaker from Dinosaur Valley State Park will visit the library. Children can speak to an expert who works where dinosaurs walked the Earth. Participants can dig for fossils and look at a real dinosaur print.



During the week of Independence Day, there will be not special library programs.



Thursday, July 13, a Prairielands Groundwater Conservation District trailer will visit the library. Children will explore the interactive water education trailer. They will learn how water is pulled from underground, ways to conserve water at home, techniques to gather and save water and how to prevent water pollution.



Thursday, July 20, the library will host “Hometown Heroes.” Local firefighters, police officers, emergency crews and the Corps of Engineers will visit the library. Children will get the chance to view the ambulance, fire truck, police vehicles and Corps of Engineers’ special boat. Those interested are encouraged to attend, enjoy the water cannon and meet the men and women who keep the community safe.



Other activities available at the library during the summer include: children’s educational games, listen/follow stories, the Lego creation station, the coloring and craft cart, financial literacy learning through Money Monsters, and the opportunity to receive free eclipse glasses with the checkout of an item on space or astronomy.



Children in kindergarten through third grade will also have the opportunity to publish and share their story at the library Wednesday, June 28 and Wednesday, July 19, at 1 p.m. The share your story event is sponsored by Whitney Elementary School. Children can come to the library at 1 p.m., hear from a guest speaker and leave with a sweet treat. Those interested can pick up a summer journaling packet at Lake Whitney Public Library.



For more information about what the Lake Whitney Public Library has to offer, visit https://www.whitneylibrary.org/.