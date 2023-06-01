Class of 2023 Celebrates Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News June 1, 2023 The Whitney High School Class of 2023 graduated at Wildcat Stadium Friday night, May 26. The district awarded diplomas to 98 students this year. The graduates celebrated with a customary hat toss after walking the stage. 2023 Whitney High School Graduating Class. Kaden Wayne Auten, Cade Daniel Baker, Daisy Marie Baker, Keegan William Baskett, Ayla Constanza Bennett, Chloe Renee’ Booth, Nathan Kristopher Burrows, Samara Grace Cagle, Gavino Carranza, Mauricio Caudillo, Amelia Rebekah Christopher, Christian Ray Cloud, Cooper Reese Coffelt, Keagan Blake Compton, Sandra Citlalli Contreras, David Andrew Corona Valencia, Ashton Lane Craven, Brandon Glenn Crawford, Lilly Anna Cundiff, McKenzie Jane Cutrer, Jacy Leanne Daniel, Kacie Marie Davis, Nicholas Aaron Deal, Kade Edward Deaton, Paulina Rosas Delgado, John Christopher Dublin, Colby Scott Estill, Evelyn Daneli Figueroa, K’Lea Jean Fletcher, Mia Rose Flores, Nina Lynn Franklin, Jaden Odell Glass, Angelica Marie Gomez, Isabel Belen Gomez, Mathew Lee Good, Tamarius Lloyd Ladahveo Green, Desire’ Marie Hamling, Caitlyn Rae Hanna, Elijah Noah West Headley, Charles Preston Heath Jr., Jaden Nicole Henderson, Mariah Faith Hernandez, Skila Alexis Hunt, Da’Marion Jubar Johnson, Duan Earl Johnson Jr., Tabitha Labelle Johnson, Krista Alise Justice, Kacy Jane Kirby, Abygail Michele Lambert, Clare Morgan Lancaster, Lily Eve Lancaster, Emerald La-Sha Landrum, Jack Travis Lee, Gloria Alicia Mancha, Ashley Elizabeth Martin, Chloe Jo-Dawn Martin, Canyon Gene Massengale, DeAndre Jadaya Mathis, Israel Manuel Mathis, Tyler Wayne McFadden, Prila Marie McIntyre, Chaela Ann McVeigh, James Cross Middlebrook, Nathan Kilynn Mikeska, Gracie Lane Miller, Christian Aarron Motherspau, Kaelyn Elizabeth Motherspau, Jacob Steven Neff, Coy Allen Nelson, Cailee Ann Parker, Garlin Travis Payne, Caitlin Caye Poore, Seth Coleman Prickett, Alondra Yotzira Ramirez, Faith Aubrey Richards, Josemiguel Rivera Jr., Georgia Lee Rodgers, Antwone Romero, Kali Camille Rose, Ragynn J’Ann Ruesch, Taylor Lee Sabon, Diana Saucedo-Figueroa, Brock Alden Serven, Tristan Bray Shelton, Ian Michael Ray Smith, Christopher Michael Speer, Xanden Carl Stewart, Dusty Joe Vanstone, Colton Parker Veness, Evan Lee Vessels, Daniel Joe Vowell, Jordan Delaney Walker, Kannon Ryley Watson, Raden Scott Webb, Marshall Jamison White, Danielle Christine Willett, Deondria Shauntae Williams, Tristen Marquse Wilson. Covington High School’s 2023 graduates include (l to r): Front Row – Kaleigh Cline, Samantha Woods, Casey Hernandez, Cassidy Utter; Second Row – Amanda Bailey, Kimberly Pool, Mia Napps, Paige Karlicek, Skye Lightfoot; Third Row – Kyler Martindale, JK Roberson, Joshua Smith, Colin Berry, Dawson Ray; Back Row – Hunter Payne, Trinity Kennedy, Isaiah Jennings, Keith Walker, Caden York, Calob Smith. Blum High School’s Class of 2023 includes: Alena Taylor Allen, Matthew Carl Bradshaw, Stephanie Marie Burman, Joseph Matthew Burrell, Elizabeth Grace Causey, Nikolas Kane Clinkscales, Jordan Taylor Cox, Rylee Jean Crisp, Emily Danielle Brooks Dahlman, Armando DeHoyos, Laine Anthony Goode, Grady Bill Gregg, Tristan Elijah Horne, Emma Annmarie Jones, Saigen Jake Jouett, Lucus Kade Knowles, Jordyn Taylor Koonsman, Makenna Rayne Limbaugh, Baleyn Ma’Raye Moneka Dawn Love, Trenton Thomas McBrayer, Bonham James McMullen, Koleman Lee Moore, Jessalyn Marie Ostrander, Jordan Lee Pope, Joe Roye Poteet, Matthew John Ringo, Colin Shadrick Rowe-Nordstrom, Alexia Marie Rushing, Macey Brynn Sanderson, Alexis Jo Smith, Salomon Trejo, Angie Cesilia Tubbleville, Sahid Alberto Vasquez Moreno, Jaxon Shooter Walls Findley, Brandon Joseph Wilkins, William Devere Young III. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related