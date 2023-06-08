Top graduates of local schools recognized

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

June 7, 2023

Covington High School recently honored the valedictorian and salutatorian of its 2023 graduating class. At the top of the class is valedictorian Cassidy Utter (left), the daughter of Larry and Jessica Utter. She will study social work at Tarleton State University. Salutatorian Kalleigh Cline (right) is the daughter of Charles and Leslie Cline. She will also attend Tarleton State University to study elementary education.

Aquilla High School has recognized the top two graduates of its 2023 graduating class. Valedictorian is Abigail Huffhines (left), who will attend McMurry University in the fall and plans to become a pharmacist. Salutatorian Makayla Bowman (right) will attend the University of Texas at Tyler and pursue a degree in nursing. Both graduates recently signed with their respective colleges to run track at the next level.

The top two graduates of Blum High School’s 2023 senior class were valedictorian Jordyn Koonsman (left) and salutatorian Brandon Wilkins (right). Koonsman is the daughter of James and the late Robyn Koonsman and plans to attend Cisco Junior College to pursue college rodeo. Wilkins is the son of Rebecca Barnard and Ryan Wilkins. He plans to attend Hill College Fire Academy and pursue a firefighting career.