WISD serving free summer breakfast, lunch to children

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

June 7, 2023

Whitney Independent School District is serving breakfast and lunch to youth 18 and under and enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old throughout June. The meals are free of charge and offered each weekday.



The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) is a U.S. Department of Agriculture nutrition program administered in the Lone Star State by the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA). For the children who rely on school meals during the academic year, these meals offer a source of good nutrition when school is out for the long summer vacation.



Meals are served at Whitney Intermediate School, located at 305 South San Jacinto Street, weekdays through June 30. Breakfast is served from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., and lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.



Whitney ISD is one of the nonprofit organizations partnering with TDA to serve meals across Texas.



Families are encouraged to use these three tools to find a meal site anywhere in the state:

Call 2-1-1 to speak to a live operator

Visit http://www.SummerFood.org for an interactive site locator map

Text FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304

Organizations partner with TDA to serve meals in areas where more than 50 percent of children are eligible for free or reduced-price meals in the National School Lunch Program.