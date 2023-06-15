Comptroller releases June sales tax data

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

June 14, 2023



Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced last week that he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts $1.03 billion in local sales tax allocations for June, 2% more than in June 2022.



Locally, the City of Whitney’s June rebate was $82,946, up 26% from last June. For the first six months of 2023, the city’s allocations are up 16%, for a year-to-date total of $476,205.



Hill County’s sales tax payment in June was $296,107, a 2% decrease from last June. So far in 2023, the county’s allocations have totaled $2,056,062, according to the comptroller’s data. That is a 10% increase over the first half of 2022.



Bosque County’s allocation was $78,060 in June, up 16%. Year-to-date figures show the county’s allocations up 13% in 2023 compared to last year, for a total of $482,880.



In the county seat, Hillsboro’s June allocation came to $385,506, a slight 1% decrease from the same time last year. Year to date, the city’s sales tax revenue is up about 28%, for a total of $2,774,833.



Allocations and changes for other Hill County cities in June included: Abbott – $10,703, up 78%; Aquilla – $1,121, down 36%; Blum – $3,094, down 12%; Bynum – $723, down 12%; Carl’s Corner – $6,140, up 38%; Covington – $6,159, down 11%; Hubbard – $18,617, up 16%; Itasca – $15,680, up 6%; Malone – $2,146, up 76%; Mertens – $707, up 45%; Mount Calm – $2,433, up 54%; Penelope – $555, up 3%; Whitney – $82,946, up 26%.



Allocations and changes for Bosque County cities in June were: Clifton – $92,505, up 4%; Cranfills Gap – $3,385, up 27%; Iredell – $2,484, down 7%; Meridian – $21,212, up 6%; Morgan – $3,580, down less than 1%; Valley Mills – $11,941, down 2%; Walnut Springs – $5,377, down 11%.



These allocations are based on sales made in April by businesses that report tax monthly.