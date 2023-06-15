Whitney grad receives top scholarship

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

June 14, 2023



The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Association (HLSRA) recently announced that Whitney graduate Canyon Massengale is the recipient of this year’s Hill County Area Go Texan $20,000 scholarship.



Massengale is the son of Jason and Maggi Massengale of Morgan. He will attend Texas Tech University and major in pre-med biology at the Texas Tech Honors College. He plans to become an orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine.



In high school, he has been active in varsity football and track all four years, a member of Whitney FFA for four years and in the Wildcat marching band for two years. He has also been a member of the National Honor Society and Fellowship of Christian Athletes while in high school.



Some of his other high school honors include all-district football recognition three times and all-state football recognition twice, academic all-state recognition in football twice and Texas Tech Presidential Merit Scholar. He was also voted vice president of the National Honor Society and has served as an FFA officer.



In addition to the Houston scholarship, the local Go Texan committee will award an additional $33,500 to 14 other Hill County seniors.



They include: Madison Murphy of Abbott—$3,000, Preston Pustejovsky of Abbott—$3,000, Colby Estill of Whitney—$3,000, Juan Davila of Hillsboro—$3,000, Addison Harwell of Aquilla—$3,000, Cooper Coffelt of Whitney—$2,500, Allie Hale of Hillsboro—$2,500, Jenna Morris of Hubbard—$2,500, Mason Matula of Abbott—$2,500, Millie Klaus of Abbott—$2,500, Jocelyn Kolar of Abbott—$1,500, Caitlin Poore of Whitney—$1,500, Cassidy Utter of Covington—$1,500 and Marlen Montes of Hillsboro—$1,500.



Since the local Go Texas committee was formed in 1992 Hill County seniors have received $445,000 in Houston scholarships and another $344,926 in local scholarships to nearly 300 Hill County seniors.



This year’s fund raiser dinner and drawing for the Go Texan committee will be held Saturday, August 26, at the KC Hall in West. Tickets will be available in July.