County, PGCD team up on groundwater certifications

The Hill County Commissioners Court approved an agreement with Prairielands Groundwater Conservation District (PGCD) that will help the county manage water resources and new subdivisions in a meeting held Tuesday, June 13.



Hill County Judge Justin Lewis said that the county is in the process of revising its subdivision regulations and water continues to be a limiting factor for development, as it has been throughout history. “What we’re seeing is a lot of our local water supply corporations — and some public water supplies, too — either don’t have infrastructure necessary to handle upcoming development or they don’t have the necessary water available,” the judge said.



As a result, developers have been interested in placing wells, and the county needs assistance managing the issue.



PGCD General Manager Kathy Turner Jones told the court that counties are currently permitted to require developers to obtain groundwater availability certification, but legislation that was still on Governor Greg Abbott’s desk as of the meeting date would make that process a requirement.



Jones said that communities all over the state are having discussions about the rapid pace of development and lack of available water to support it. She said that part of PGCD’s role is to manage and minimize the impact on area wells. “We recognize private property rights,” she said. “You have a right to produce your water, but you don’t have a right to cause harm to your neighbor.”



She explained that developers often want to come into an area and sell tracts, so they put in domestic wells and space them too closely. “In time, we’re getting phone calls: ‘I bought paradise and now my well won’t stay on or I have high iron content.’”



Jones said that the goal is not to stop development, but to recognize that there are consequences to development.



The district has put together interlocal agreements to offer its expertise on the subject to counties. The other three PGCD counties have already signed the agreement, which will provide the services of a hydrogeologist to review groundwater availability certifications.



There is no cost to the county for the service, but the developer would have to submit the request to PGCD for review and pay a $1,000 fee to cover the hydrogeologist’s services.



“We have been working diligently to update our rules,” said Judge Lewis. Whether the state makes the certification mandatory or not, Lewis said that he believes the county still needs to include it in the subdivision regulations. “We have a lot of people coming in saying they’re going to put wells in, but there’s not as much water as they’re advertising sometimes,” he said. “I feel like it’s our duty to the taxpayer to make sure we regulate, to the degree that we can without being overbearing, that what they’re advertising is the real thing.”



PGCD recommends that the groundwater availability certification requirement apply, at a minimum, to developments greater than six lots of any size. The process is not recommended for small subdivisions of one or two lots or those between three and six lots that are greater than 4.5 acres.



There was also discussion about addressing those who may plan developments in phases to avoid restrictions. Jones said that recent legislation will help close the loopholes associated with developments in phases.



The court approved the agreement with PGCD, and Jones said that the district will be available to assist the county until the new subdivision rules and regulations are approved.



In another agenda item, the court discussed progress on the project to add additional parking at the corner of Franklin and Covington streets near the courthouse. The county and City of Hillsboro have been cooperating on the project since purchasing and demolishing the washeteria on the site.



The county took the lead on demolition of the property, and the city sought bids for construction of the parking lot. Centex Engineers reported that Hillsboro Sand and Gravel was the low bidder and recommended to the city that the company be selected.



Lewis said that he would like to move the dumpsters that are currently on the courthouse square to a portion of the property.



The judge said that the project will be beneficial for everyone in downtown Hillsboro, as the lack of parking is a common complaint in the area.



The court also voted to seek proposals for group medical, dental, vision and life insurance. ANCO Insurance will handle the request for proposals again this year, and representative Scott Estill told the court that the county is in good shape going into the process. Lewis said that the county has done a good job of managing its way out of high loss ratios that were seen in the past.



Among the other regular business items approved by the court were a lease/purchase agreement for six Tahoes that were previously approved for the sheriff’s office in the last budget and a renewal of the agreement with the state that allows the county clerk’s office to provide vital records.



As budget work gets underway for the coming fiscal year, Lewis mentioned two items that need to be considered, including resealing the roof of the courthouse and employee retention efforts. The court generally holds budget hearings in August after the county judge and auditor file the proposed budget at the end of July.



Following a closed session for deliberations about real property, the court resumed open session and voted to allow the county attorney and Precinct 2 Commissioner Larry Crumpton to negotiate to acquire right-of-way for construction of bridges at HCR 2340 and Alligator Creek and HCR 2421E at Jacks Branch. The court also voted to allow the county attorney and Precinct 4 Commissioner Martin Lake to negotiate to acquire right-of-way for construction of bridges at HCR 3412 and White Rock Creek and for a creek in the area of HCR 4230.



The court’s next regularly scheduled meeting will be held Tuesday, June 27.