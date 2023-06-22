Summer fun at the library

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

June 21, 2023

The Lake Whitney Public Library has planned weekly activities for local children as part of its annual summer reading program. Last week, Hill County Extension Agent Rachel Esquivel made a presentation on healthy snack choices (pictured). Programs are at 10 a.m. Thursdays, and this week, the Corps of Engineers will allow children to explore a boat, learn fishing techniques and find out how to stay safe while swimming at Lake Whitney. Children in kindergarten through third grades will also have an opportunity to publish and share a story at the library Wednesday, June 28 and Wednesday, July 19, at 1 p.m. Those interested can pick up a summer journaling packet at the library, located at 602 East Jefferson Avenue. Call the library at 254-694-4639 or visit http://www.whitneylibrary.org for more details about summer events.