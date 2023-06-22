National amateur radio exercise this weekend

June 21, 2023

Ham radio operators from the Lake Whitney Amateur Radio Society (LWARS) will be participating in a national amateur radio exercise from 1 p.m. Saturday, June 24 until 1 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at the Lake Whitney Public Library. The public is welcome to visit and will have an opportunity to get on the air, under the supervision of a licensed operator.



The event is ARRL Field Day, which is an annual amateur radio activity that has been hosted since 1933 by ARRL, The National Association for Amateur Radio in the United States.

Hams from across North America ordinarily participate in Field Day by establishing temporary ham radio stations in public locations to demonstrate their skill and service. Their use of radio signals, which reach beyond borders, bring people together while providing essential communication in the service of communities.



Field Day highlights ham radio’s ability to work reliably under any conditions from almost any location and create an independent, wireless communications network.



Some hams from Hill County and the surrounding area will also use the radio stations set up in their homes or taken to their backyards and other locations to operate individually or with their families.



Many hams have portable radio communication capability that includes alternative energy sources, such as generators, solar panels and batteries to power their equipment.



This year’s event is also noteworthy given that a particularly active tornado and hurricane season is predicted.



“Hams have a long history of serving our communities when storms or other disasters damage critical communication infrastructure, including cell towers,” said Rommie Bollinger (NR5A). “Ham radio functions completely independently of the internet and phone systems, and a station can be set up almost anywhere in minutes. Hams can quickly raise a wire antenna in a tree or on a mast, connect it to a radio and power source and communicate effectively with others,” Bollinger added.



During Field Day 2022, more than 26,000 amateur radio operators participated from thousands of locations across North America.



According to ARRL, there are more than 750,000 amateur radio licensees in the U.S., and an estimated 3 million worldwide.



Among the tenets of the Amateur Radio Service is developing and practicing skills in radio technology and radio communications, and even contributing to international goodwill. Hams range in age from as young as nine to older than 100.



For more information about the Lake Whitney Amateur Radio Society, visit http://www.LWARS.com, or like Lake Whitney Amateur Radio Society on Facebook.



For more information about ARRL Field Day and ham radio, contact Rommie Bollinger at NR5A@yahoo.com or 817-487-5237.