Unemployment rates up slightly, Texas labor force sets record

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

June 28, 2023



The Hill County unemployment rate was reported at 3.9% in May, according to data released by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) recently.



That is up from the April rate of 3.6% and higher than the May 2022 rate of 3.5%. The May report shows 723 unemployed individuals out of a total Hill County civilian labor force of 18,495.



The Bosque County May unemployment rate was 3.7%, up from 3.3% in April and 3.5% in May of 2022. According to TWC, there were 323 unemployed individuals in Bosque County in May out of a total civilian labor force of 8,711.



Statewide, the Texas unemployment rate increased slightly to 4.1 percent, but TWC reported that the number of employed also reached a new record high at nearly 14.4 million.



For the first time in history, the Texas seasonally adjusted civilian labor force crossed the 15 million threshold, adding 49,000 people over the month to reach 15,009,300 in May.



Texas total nonfarm employment increased by 51,000 positions over the month—adding more jobs than any other state—to reach a 20th consecutive series-high job count at 13,918,700 total nonfarm jobs and achieved 27 consecutive months of growth.



Since May 2022, Lone Star State employment grew by 529,800 positions—outpacing every state in the nation by number and percentage of jobs added.



“With a record-breaking 15 million Texans in the civilian labor force, the Lone Star State is a great place for employers and job seekers alike,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “And the 687,000 job openings reported by Texas employers represent even greater opportunity for Texans and the Texas economy.”



Texas outpaced the nation for jobs added over the month and over the year, with a 4.0 percent annual growth from May 2022 to May 2023, compared to the nation’s 2.7 percent. Professional and Business Services led all major industries with a monthly addition of 21,500 jobs, followed by Trade, Transportation and Utilities with 11,800 positions. Mining and Logging notched 7,000 jobs, a 3.3 percent gain over the month.



“One of the many strengths of Texas employers is the ability to lead the nation when it comes to job creation, innovation and industry standards,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “In addition, Texas continues to stand out with the most Fortune 500 companies in the nation calling the Lone Star State home.”



The Midland Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) reached the lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 2.6 percent in May, followed by both Amarillo and College Station-Bryan at 3.2 percent, then both Lubbock and Odessa at 3.4 percent.



“This is a big milestone—15 million people who want to offer their skills to employers,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. “TWC supports quality child care and early learning, career and technical education, and adult education and literacy opportunities to obtain or enhance those skills.”