Garden Club at work in Memorial Plaza garden

Reporter: Ellie Mahan

June 28, 2023



The Lake Whitney Garden Club recently removed crepe myrtle trees and Asian jasmine from the garden in Memorial Plaza in downtown Whitney.



Club members reported that crepe myrtle trees need full sunlight to thrive. Since the garden is located in an alleyway between two buildings, the trees were not receiving full sunlight. Juanelle Miller, garden club member, assures community members that the club removed the trees so that it could plant beautiful new trees that will flourish in a shaded environment.



Miller said that the crepe myrtle trees were growing tall towards the sun but were not receiving the amount of sunlight they needed, at least six or more hours per day. Due to the drought of last summer and the cold weather that Whitney received this winter, the garden club believed that the trees in the garden were not going to live for much longer.

When the Asian jasmine was pulled from the flower beds, it came loose easily, signifying that it was no longer rooted in the soil and was nearing the end of its lifespan.



The Lake Whitney Garden Club’s next course of action is removing the remaining stumps from the garden. The club was scheduled to hold a work day for improving the garden Tuesday, June 27. All club members and community members are always welcome to stop by and lend a helping hand on garden club work days. Future garden club work days will be published in The Lakelander.



The garden club also had plans to meet with a tree expert, who will advise the club and make suggestions on tree selections, based on the area and the specific lighting conditions in the Memorial Plaza garden.



The garden club’s goal is to have the garden beautified and in bloom before next spring, so that all Whitney residents and visitors can enjoy a lively garden again. The garden being full by spring will also allow for a backdrop for photos during the season of prom, graduation and weddings.



For more information on how to get involved with the Lake Whitney Garden Club, contact Juanelle Miller at 254-479-0383.