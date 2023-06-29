Baker Elite announces opening of Whitney Business District, residential development

Business Review

Whitney residents have seen many businesses occupy the complex located at 1218 North Brazos St., including Paul’s True Value, St. Peter Metal Works and Scott Gross Co. Today, the complex has a new name: The Whitney Business District.



Baker Elite, a local custom home builder and business/land developer, purchased the 6.43-acre property in January after it remained on the market for more than two years.



The formerly abandoned property had slowly become an eyesore for the city, and the new owners are determined to create meaningful reuse of the property to inspire innovation in the City of Whitney.



A portion of the property is listed for sale through Central Lux Realty and features 224 feet of highway frontage– providing excellent visibility and exposure to passing traffic that is perfectly suited for a drive-thru restaurant. There are also six buildings on the property, all of which are available for lease under a build-to-suit arrangement.



Baker Elite is committed to customizing the buildings and suites within to the specific needs of each tenant in order to accommodate a variety of businesses and uses.



LP Physical Therapy opened their fifth location in The Whitney Business District and began seeing patients this month.



Baker Elite has big plans for the area as they continue to hold discussions with potential lessees.



Baker Elite is also developing a new residential community just outside of Whitney on State Highway 22 called Stillmeadow Estates. They have 20+ residential home sites available for purchase or custom home builds.



Anyone interested in any of their projects can visit http://www.baker-elite.com for information.

