WISD tables teacher pay scale in effort to increase raises

Reporter: Ellie Mahan

June 29, 2023

The Whitney ISD Board of Trustees met in a regular session Monday, June 19 and discussed the teacher pay scale and stipends for 2023-2024, tabled action on professional design services for the weight room project proposed by the Whitney Touchdown Club and discussed other agenda items.



During public comment, community member Scott Estill addressed the board members and the administrators and thanked them for the many hours of hard work they put into the district. Estill said, “I know sometimes your job feels thankless. From a community member and from a parent, I want to tell you thank you. We appreciate the time that you take out of your day professionally to serve our kids.”



He continued, “As we all know, the public school system is under attack, especially in Texas.” He referred to the $32.7 billion surplus on hand for Texas lawmakers and the lack of teacher raises passed during the legislative session.



He said, “We’re alone, but some school districts have figured out how to thrive. These are certain towns that I hold in high regard, and they are figuring out how to do it in times when people say you can’t do it—Abbott ISD, China Springs, Brock, Franklin, Crawford.” He indicated that the leadership at the schools listed have found a way to increase teacher pay, and he also recognized the districts for hiring from within their communities.



He concluded, “I am just asking as a board and as leadership of our district, let’s find a way… Let’s pick up the phone and call Crawford. Let’s call Abbott. They’ve figured it out somehow. They don’t have industry in their town. They don’t have an increase of tax base. Our budget is bigger than all of theirs, so I just ask that you figure out a way. You have the community’s support. If there is anything we can do to help, we’re here to help.”



Later in the meeting, the board discussed the teacher pay scale and stipends for 2023-2024. Superintendent John McCullough announced that the district is expected to receive approximately $400,000 in “Golden Penny” funds this year. Therefore, there were proposed raises for teachers, librarians, counselors and nurses. He added that if the legislature takes additional action, the district could address the entire compensation package.



Board Member Katie Foster began a discussion on differences in the dollar amounts of raises for staff members; McCullough responded that the raises are balanced throughout the entire pay scale and that the raise in question was a 3.5% increase from the prior year. With tentative plans to potentially readjust the budget following legislative decisions, a motion was made and seconded to approve the teacher scale and stipends for 2023-2024, with six board members voting in approval.



Vice President Jason Sneed then made a second motion to amend the agenda item to add at least 1% to the pay increases, across the board. He said, “I say we amend it and add a 1% all the way across. It is something. It is not a lot, but it is something.” Foster seconded the motion. After discussion about whether the board was permitted to amend an agenda item during the meeting, it was noted that if the item was tabled until the following scheduled meeting, the board would not be able to have a complete, accurate budget in August.



McCullough pointed out that the district plans to address the issue again when the legislature makes decisions in special sessions. “They’re going to do something, they just have to quit infighting over property taxes and vouchers and decide what they’re going to do for the kids,” he said, adding that the district’s policy allows for a mid-year adjustment once it is clear what extra funding will be received from the state. “It’s possible, if they move forward, that small to mid-size schools are going to get a nice bump. There will be money for that, but I can’t tell you what until they actually give it to us,” he said.



Sneed and Foster both expressed opinions that the proposed increases were insufficient, and Sneed recommended holding a special meeting in July to address the issue. Other board members commented that they would be willing to meet in July as well. Sneed officially made a motion to table teacher scale and stipends; Board Member AJ Marino seconded the motion, and the rest of the board voted unanimously in favor.



In other news, McCullough spoke with an attorney regarding the proposal for expanded athletic facilities made by the Whitney Touchdown Club. The attorney informed McCullough that the first necessary course of action will be to hire an architect, based on qualifications and work history. The proposed architect has worked with the district on multiple projects.



The board voted to table the procurement of design professional services for the weight room project. Sneed expressed that he wanted to ensure that teacher pay is raised before additional funds are allocated to other projects. Other board members stated that they would like to see a rough price estimate of the architect’s fees and an approximate price comparison between multiple architects before moving forward.



Kim’s Convenience Store gave a presentation at last month’s board meeting, describing the possibility of pursuing the property that is across from the high school as a proposed location for a convenience store and fast-food restaurant. The board voted on a resolution that was created specifically for Kim’s Convenience Store, approving alcohol sales within 300 feet of Whitney High School. It was confirmed that the approval of the resolution does not allow other potential alcohol sellers to operate within close proximity of a Whitney school campus without board approval.



Assistant Superintendent Melody Haley announced that the district had a safety and security meeting Friday, May 26. The meeting was followed by training at Whitney High School. Records of that training will be turned into TEA, along with proof of Whitney ISD’s weekly door audits.



​Superintendent McCullough gave the final update on the return to in-person instruction and continuity of service plan that is required by Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER). McCullough stated, “There are no changes to what we had last year. We will have in-person instruction. If anyone tests positive [for COVID-19], they will have to stay out until they are fever free.”



The board approved a school breakfast and lunch increase proposal. The USDA is requiring the district to raise its school meal prices, which have not been raised since 2021. The new meal prices at the elementary and intermediate campuses will be $2.50 for breakfast and $3 for lunch. The middle and high school meal prices will be $2.50 for breakfast and $3.25 for lunch. Adult meals will cost $3.50 for breakfast and $4.50 for lunch. The approved proposal will not affect the threshold of those eligible to receive the free and reduced meal program.



​Whitney Middle School Principal Kendra Hensley requested approval from the board for an Innovative Course Proposal for 2023-2024. Hensley explained that the middle school already implements Leadworthy character lessons, which are a part of the Capturing Kids’ Hearts curriculum. Now WMS will offer a course through Capturing Kids’ Hearts, the social-emotional learning program embraced at Whitney campuses and at schools throughout the country. The Leadworthy course offered to a portion of eighth graders for one semester will cover topics such as decision making, responsibility, social skills, public speaking, goal setting and peer pressure. Principal Hensley said that she hopes the availability and interest in the course grows over time and can be offered to all eighth graders who select it. The board approved the course proposal.



Whitney Elementary School Principal Amber Seely gave a presentation on end-of-year assessment data for the campus. At the elementary level, multiple tests are taken throughout the year to measure student learning and growth. Young Wildcats turn in writing samples and take math benchmarks created by the district. Pre-K teachers also make observations on students’ social emotional behaviors. Elementary school teachers take running records of student knowledge and then compile a portfolio for each student.



Seely said that the goal is for children in kindergarten through second grade is to show at least 5% growth for the school year. When comparing the beginning of the year data to the end of the year data, each of those grade levels showed growth in both reading and math, with some grade levels reaching well beyond the 5% growth rate.



Another observation that Seely made was that there has been a trend in recent years of incoming kindergartners showing signs of lack of readiness for kindergarten. She said, “This has definitely pointed us in the direction of doing some outreach with local daycares. From my own experience with Lake Whitney Learning Center, I know they have a curriculum that matches our kindergarten. They came out and observed our kindergarten, and I have heard that the other daycare in town is also doing those things. The other thing we’re planning to do to try to get these kids more kindergarten ready is that we have a parent group that we’re trying to start.”



McCullough reported that Russell Gauer, director of operations, found a Kubota tractor to maintain the transportation road and parking lot. The tractor comes with a front-end loader, a shredder and a blade. The tractor package was $37,000 with a trade-in included.



​The following resignations were announced: Melody Haley, Kendall Kolinek, Alex Richters and Michael Villareal.



​The board scheduled its next meeting for 6 p.m. Monday, July 17.