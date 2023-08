August 11, 2023

Whitney High School volleyball players are gearing up for the season. Tryouts were held recently, with a total of 43 students hoping to make the team. After scrimmages last weekend, the Lady Wildcats were set to travel to Tolar Tuesday, August 8, before hosting the Whitney Invitational Thursday, August 10 through Saturday, August 12. Visit the district’s updated website at http://www.whitneyisd.org for a complete schedule.